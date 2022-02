Comments from a senior EU official:

We are in the final stages of Iran nuclear negotiations

It is unclear if we get a deal in the coming days, depends on will

Delegations have shown they want a compromise on Iran deal

Possible to get an agreement in the coming two weeks or so

There's nothing new here. We saw some oil weakness this week on similar talk. In the past few minutes though, oil has popped on Ukraine worries. It will be hard for oil bears to stay short crude into the weekend.