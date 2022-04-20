Some encouraging comments out of the city that has seen an extended lockdown. Shanghai is of huge economic significance in China and its largest city.

Official remarks:

the epidemic situation in the city has shown a downtrend in recent days

two city districts have achieved zero covid at community level

numbers of people categorised in highest risk "sealed areas" has reduced significantly

Chinese officials sometime provide information that is on the optimistic side. The veracity of Chinese economic data, for example, is constantly questioned. Even Premier Li has said in the past the stats are unreliable.

On the other hand, independent reports show that factories in Shanghai are reopening. Telsa's, for example, has begun production again: