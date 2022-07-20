Adding that those who do not test themselves weekly and cause a spread of COVID-19 could be held accountable by the law. The tests are said to be at least once a week. This comes after China reported 1,012 new cases in the past 24 hours - its highest in two months.

There's a major dystopia in China right now and there are many reports of residents trying to flee in order to escape restrictions and lockdowns. It's been tough as authorities continue to double down on efforts to maintain the 'zero covid' policy.