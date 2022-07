Via Reuters, a statement from the city authorities:

Shanghai will require residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to undergo testing for COVID-19 over July 19-21

Residents of the districts will be required to take two COVID-19 tests over the three-day period

Restrictions and lockdowns in China are an early resort to dealing with outbreaks. let's hope they can be avoided for the sake of the people there and the economy more widely.