China's Sichuan province ordered all factories to shut down for six days last week.

That order has been extended now to Thursday.

The shut downs are in order to ease a power shortage in the region due to heatwave impacts.

Sichuan is a key manufacturing location for the semiconductor and solar panel industries and is also China's lithium mining hub. Factories shut include those belonging to Apple supplier Foxconn and Intel.



Sichuan is one of China's largest provinces with 84 million people.

China's economy is also being slammed by the property market debt implosion and ongoing folling lockdowns in response to COVID outbreaks.