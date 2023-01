Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) for December 2022.

-3.3% m/m

expected +1.0%, prior -9.2%

-20.6% y/y

expected -16.8%, prior -14.6%

The rapid wind down of COVID restrictions in China at the end of last year and the subsequent explosion in case numbers weighed on economic activity. As part of this imports from Singapore suffered, reflected in this data.