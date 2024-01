Data for economic growth in the October to December quarter of 2023 in Singapore.

These are the 'flash' readings:

GDP is +1.7% q/q (vs. +0.7% expected and +5.6% in Q3

and +2.8% y/y (vs. +1.8% expected and +1.1% in Q3)

For the full year, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry says its flash estimate is +1.2%, from +.36% in 2022.