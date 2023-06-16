Data for Singapore's non-oil domestic exports, -14.7% y/y in May

  • vs. -8.1% expected, prior was -9.8% in April
  • declines in both electronic and non-electronic products

---

Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) measures the value of goods exported from Singapore excluding oil and petroleum products.

Singapore is heavily reliant reliance on international trade. It's a small and open economy where exports play a significant role in driving economic growth and employment.