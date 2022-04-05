There are just a couple of changes by the RBA to their statement today but it is making a big difference as they start to lean towards being more hawkish. I outlined the changes here already but I will recap them again for easier reading.

For one, they dropped the stance on being "patient" when viewing inflation developments before deciding on policy.

In March they said that:

"The Board is prepared to be patient as it monitors how the various factors affecting inflation in Australia evolve."

And here is the one in April:

"Over coming months, important additional evidence will be available to the Board on both inflation and the evolution of labour costs. The Board will assess this and other incoming information as its sets policy to support full employment in Australia and inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term outcomes consistent with the target."

It is a subtle change and they even mixed up the language on the cash rate guidance as well. In March they said that:

"The Board will not increase the cash rate until actual inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range."

And this is the latest change today:

"The Board has wanted to see actual evidence that inflation is sustainably within the 2 to 3 per cent target range before it increases interest rates."

Note how they took away the mention of not wanting to increase the cash rate and instead worded it as to what they want to see before increasing the cash rate. It's the small changes that are making the difference here.

And that has seen the aussie jump higher with AUD/USD now nearing 0.7600, its highest level since July last year.

That will offer some light resistance to the pair before a further jump may see a push towards 0.7800 next.