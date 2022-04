Domestic sight deposits CHF 664.1 bn vs CHF 658.3 bn prior

That's a significant jump in overall sight deposits, suggesting that the SNB is seen stepping in to at least try and curb any excessive strength in the Swiss franc. However, that isn't quite so much evident in EUR/CHF or USD/CHF price action. That said, the former continues to keep above 1.0200 for now after the bounce off parity at the start of March trading.