  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 555.4 bn vs CHF 552.5 bn prior

That's a notable drop for a third week running and this is something worth keeping tabs on. It likely points to the SNB tightening policy via reducing liquidity as it cuts other sight deposits from roughly CHF 120 billion on the week ending 23 September to around CHF 64 billion at the end of last week.

Either that, or it could be the SNB selling foreign currencies to try and maintain the recent weakness in the franc - which has been a comforting factor in a time when inflation - or more specifically, imported inflation - is rampaging across major economies.