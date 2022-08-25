An ICYMI EUR/USD view from SG:

As oil prices rose in the run-up to the GFC, both European and US terms of trade suffered, but this time around, the relative effect is completely different. From a US perspective, this highlights the positive impact on the dollar of rising energy prices; for the euro, it just highlights the scale of the challenge confronting the continent.

I can’t see a significant rebound for any European currency until we get through the gas crisis.

Our current forecasts look for EUR/USD to trough in Q3, in a 0.95-1.00 range, and while that level may be about right, it’s harder now, to see a bounce before the end of the year.

EUR/USD has stalled just under parity: