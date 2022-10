The major European indices are ending the day with solid gains. Looking at the closing levels:

German DAX, +1.58%

France's CAC, +1.59%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.64%

Spain's Ibex, +1.79%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.0%

Looking at the daily chart of the German DAX, the high price today reached 13020.45. That was about 6 points shy of the falling 100 day MA. It will take a move above that MA level to increase the bullish bias for the index.

German Dax tests 100 day MA