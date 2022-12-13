Some levels in play:
EURUSD:
- The 100 and 200 hour MAs are at 1.0535 and 1.0520. The 50% of the 2022 range is at 1.0515. Go below each is a downside shift. The EURUSD held the 200 hour MA on Dec 7 and again yesterday so moving below and staying below is a shift to the downside. Topside 1.06156 to 1.0640
USDJPY:
- The 100 hour MA stalled the fall yesterday. That MA comes in at 136.829. The 200 hour MA comes in at 136.349. Move below each is more bearish shift.
GBPUSD:
- The GBPUSD is above the 100/200 hour MA at 1.22414 and 1.22295. Move below each is more bearish. The cycle high reached 1.23435. Above that 1.24507 (61.8% of 2022 range).