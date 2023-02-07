The dollar is a touch softer today but it is just a light pullback and rest after the gains since Friday last week. The overall risk mood is also steadier but again, it is just a bit of a rest period after the big moves since the US jobs report.

All eyes today will be on Fed chair Powell's speech to see if he will vindicate the recent market moves, or perhaps we might have to run it all back again before next week's US CPI data.

There will be a couple of releases to move things along in Europe but none of which should be too impactful. As such, it may be a quieter and slow session coming up.

0645 GMT - Switzerland January unemployment rate

0700 GMT - Germany December industrial production

0700 GMT - UK January Halifax house prices

0745 GMT - France December trade balance data

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.