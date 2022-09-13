Reuters is reporting that some US railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday

This is a day ahead of a potential rail strike stoppage

The halt threatensg exports and feed deliveries for livestock

The background to this:

US railroad strike looks likely to trigger another surge in food price inflation

More than 90,000 workers at the country's freight railroads could go on strike should the railroads fail to reach an agreement with unions by Friday, September 16

30% of US freight could halt

Goldman Sachs are not fussed:

Another supply chain snarl like this is not what is needed to help inflation top out ....