Reuters is reporting that some US railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday
- This is a day ahead of a potential rail strike stoppage
- The halt threatensg exports and feed deliveries for livestock
The background to this:
- US railroad strike looks likely to trigger another surge in food price inflation
- More than 90,000 workers at the country's freight railroads could go on strike should the railroads fail to reach an agreement with unions by Friday, September 16
- 30% of US freight could halt
Goldman Sachs are not fussed:
Another supply chain snarl like this is not what is needed to help inflation top out ....