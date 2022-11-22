There is a sources piece saying that Meta CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg was planning to step down next year. The report would not have any impact on the Metaverse project.
The report is from The Leak and is unconfirmed.
Meta shares are trading up $0.26 at $110.23
Reading the article, there is nothing all that definitive. Zuckerberg has been under pressure as a result of the accelerated expenses in ramping the Metaverse initiative. That comes despite a healthy social media business that has been relegated more to the back burner as the latest and greatest sap resources and funds. The stock has declined 71% from its high in September 2021 and trades at 2016 levels.
/inflation