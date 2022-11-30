Final data for the third quarter from South Korea, published by the Bank of Korea, SK's central bank:

revised q3 GDP +0.3% q/q vs +0.3% estimated earlier

revised q3 GDP +3.1% y/y vs +3.1% estimated earlier

revised q3 private consumption +1.7% q/q vs +1.9% estimated earlier

revised q3 facilities investment +7.9% q/q vs +5.0% estimated earlier

revised q3 construction investment -0.2% q/q vs +0.4% estimated earlier

revised q3 exports +1.1% q/q vs +1.0% estimated earlier

revised q3 imports +6.0% q/q vs +5.8% estimated earlier

That is a weak export gain.