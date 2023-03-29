Lee Bokhyun is governor of the Financial Supervisory Service in South Korea. In an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“If the dust of the financial turmoil is cleared within a couple of months, we will look into deregulation of short selling, hopefully this year,”

“We will definitely take some measures to make the market more attractive to foreign investors.”

Short selling in the country was banned during the pandemic. The ban was partially removed in 2021, allows short trades for large-cap shares on the Kospi 200 and Kosdaq 150 indexes.