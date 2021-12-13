Details are sparse, but Moon saying says the U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration.

Adding a little more now. Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after bilateral summit talks in Canberra.

said the three countries (mentioned above) agree in principle on declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and Seoul will push to make it happen.

he believes an end-of-war declaration will help revive stalled talks between South and North Korea and between North Korea and the US.

---

A positive development for stability in the region, if it comes to fruition of course. While the market is somewhat jaded re tensions on the Korean peninsula a cessation of hostility will mean less safe-haven demand for yen, at the margin.