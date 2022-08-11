South Korea trade ministry export data, the report comes via Bloomberg (gated).

Exports of information and communications products -0.7% y/y in July

prior +6.8% June

Memory chips -13.5%

semiconductor shipments as a whole + 3.1%

Exports overall rose 9.4% y/y in July.

Bloomberg add:

South Korea’s technology exports declined for the first time in more than two years in July, in a sign that global demand is cooling as concerns mount about the outlook for the world economy.





-

Separately, South Korea exports for the first 10 days of August were +8.7% y/y (semiconductors -5.1% y/y though)