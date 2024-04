S&P 500 daily

Closing changes on the day:

S&P 500 up 0.8%

DJIA +0.7%

Russell 2000 +1.1%

Nasdaq Comp +1.0%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.3%

The S&P 500 opened 25 points higher before giving it all back over the first two hours of trading and briefly trading lower. However it found some support there with dip buyers stepping in, leading to a rally of 70 points at the highs. Some selling crept in over the final 90 minutes but not enough to spoil the win.