The major indices moved sharply lower today after the higher than expected CPI threw a bucket of ice cold water on the market.

  • The S&P index had its worst day since June 11.
  • Some of the biggest S&P losers were Meta, Nvidia and AMD
  • The biggest Dow losers were Boeing, Home Depot and Intel
  • The major indices moved lower after 4 days of gains.

The final numbers are showing:

Despite the sharp falls, the broader indices are still above the lows from last week.

  • The S&P is 1.18% above the low from last Tuesday's low. The low was at 3886.75.
  • The Nasdaq is 1.41% above it's low. The low last week reached 11471.50
  • The Dow is near unchanged from the low from last week. The low today did take out the low from last week at 31048.46, but bounced marginally higher closing at 31104.95

Moving below the lows from last week tomorrow, could see more selling.