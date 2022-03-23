US stocks impressively bounced after a slump at the open but that bounce has steadily faded in the last hour and have just taken out the earlier low.

SPX

I'm not seeing much corresponding weakness in risk-FX but it's something to keep a close eye on as there isn't much support below for US stocks and the moves lately have been violent.

There's a particular focus on meme stocks today and tech. The  Nasdaq  is down 0.9% but still well-above the session lows, which were close to 2%. However the rally started with Tesla and shares of the carmaker, which were up 40% from the recent bottom, are back under pressure.

Shares in GME have also given back a large part of the intraday gain.