The S&P 500 fell 52 points, or 1.15% today, to 4437. It was the second 1% drop this month and before that the index hadn't fallen a full point since March.

With the decline today, the index also fell to a one-month low.

Home Depot today reported earnings and finished up 0.6% in choppy trade. The company reported numbers that beat guidance and said there was a pickup in late June.

The laggards were banks after Fitch warned it could downgrade credit ratings. The KRE regional bank index fell 3.3% and larger banks fell by a similar margin.

Elsewhere, tech and small cap stocks largely matched the decline in the S&P 500: