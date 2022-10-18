S&P 500 futures are up 21 points in the early going. The index was up 42 points in the regular session after a strong start, then a big lull followed by a late rally.

Shares of Netflix kicked off the rally with strong subscriber growth in the earnings report. Shares remain up 15% but the broader market has given a little bit back.

Tomorrow Tesla reports after the close along with IBM, Alcoa and Steel Dynamics. I'll also be interested to hear what Baker-Hughes says in the pre-market regarding the outlook for capital spending in oil and gas.