S&P 500 - 10 mins

The S&P 500 has extended today's gain to 37 points, or 0.75% after briefly trading into negative territory.

Stocks opened higher today but slid in the first two hours of trading before finding a bottom near unchanged on the day. There are still nearly 3 hours of trading left and the bulls won't be declaring victory yet.

Today after the close, we get earnings from steel giants Nucor and Cleveland-Clffs, which could provide some feedback on the industrial economy and auto demand but the bigger numbers come tomorrow in the AM from UPS, GE, GM and Spotify, followed by Tesla and Visa after hours.