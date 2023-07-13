The S&P and the NASDAQ index are setting new 52 week highs. The major indices are all higher after better-than-expected PPI data.
They snapshot of the market shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 95 points or 0.28% at 34442
- S&P index up 25 points or 0.56% of 4497
- NASDAQ index up 131 points or 0.94% 14049.45
looking at the US yields, they are lower:
- 2 year yield 4.643%, -9.9 basis points
- 5 year yield 3.983% -8.6 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.802% -5.9 basis points
- 30 year yield 3.924% -2.7 basis points
The US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET.
- Crude oil is trading near unchanged at $75.70
- Gold is up $2.21 or 0.11% at $1958.90
- Bitcoin is trading at $30,576
The USD is now the weakest of the major currencies. The NZD swapped positions with the AUD as the strongest of the majors. Risk-on sentiment is driving the currency (and other) markets