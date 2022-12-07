- The NASDAQ index close lower for the fourth consecutive day
- The S&P index closed lower for its fifth consecutive day
- The Dow 30 had a small gain snapping a two day decline
- The Russell 2000 fell for the third consecutive day
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 0.53 points or 0.00% at 33596.86
- S&P index fell -7.48 points or -0.19% at 3933.87
- NASDAQ index fell -56.33 points are -0.53% at 10958.56
- Russell 2000 fell -5.67 points or -0.31% at 1806.90
Some winners today included:
- Beyond Meat +12.39%
- Moderna +3.15%
- PayPal +3.03%
- Stryker +2.77%
- Novavax, +2.62%
- General Mills +2.16%
- PNC financial +2.03%
- Northrop Grumman +1.64%
Big decliners today included:
- AMC -10.44%
- American Airlines -5.44%
- Game Stop -4.79%
- Southwest air lines -4.73%
- Delta Air Lines -4.43%
- United Airlines -4.05%
- Alibaba, -3.37%
- Tesla -3.21%
- Exxon Mobil -2.51%