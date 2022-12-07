  • The NASDAQ index close lower for the fourth consecutive day
  • The S&P index closed lower for its fifth consecutive day
  • The Dow 30 had a small gain snapping a two day decline
  • The Russell 2000 fell for the third consecutive day

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 0.53 points or 0.00% at 33596.86
  • S&P index fell -7.48 points or -0.19% at 3933.87
  • NASDAQ index fell -56.33 points are -0.53% at 10958.56
  • Russell 2000 fell -5.67 points or -0.31% at 1806.90

Some winners today included:

  • Beyond Meat +12.39%
  • Moderna +3.15%
  • PayPal +3.03%
  • Stryker +2.77%
  • Novavax, +2.62%
  • General Mills +2.16%
  • PNC financial +2.03%
  • Northrop Grumman +1.64%

Big decliners today included:

  • AMC -10.44%
  • American Airlines -5.44%
  • Game Stop -4.79%
  • Southwest air lines -4.73%
  • Delta Air Lines -4.43%
  • United Airlines -4.05%
  • Alibaba, -3.37%
  • Tesla -3.21%
  • Exxon Mobil -2.51%