S&P is out with it expectations for the UAW strike and implications. They say

Warns that if the UAW strike continues for over a week and expands, it could lead to significant reductions in earnings and liquidity in the US auto sector for 2023.

Predicts a slowdown in U.S. auto sector momentum in the second half of 2023 and expects volumes to remain flat in 2024.

Anticipates that a quick resolution to the UAW strike is unlikely.

Expects automaker ratings to remain stable, accounting for industry volatility in their financial risk assessments.

Believes the Detroit 3 automakers have a modest inventory cushion compared to the industry average.

Believes that as of September 1, both GM and Ford had sufficient vehicle inventories to prevent any significant permanent earnings or market share loss.

Notes that GM seems to be about two weeks short on SUV segment inventories compared to the industry average.

As of September 1, believes Stellantis might have proactively overstocked some high-volume models.

Suggests the UAW strike might temporarily boost new vehicle gross profits for dealers, but GPU is expected to decline to more normalized levels in the coming year.

Warns that if the UAW strike lasts beyond 8 weeks, dealers might begin to run out of parts, impacting them negatively.

States that a UAW strike will not significantly impact the majority of auto suppliers from a ratings perspective.