The S&P and NASDAQ indices are closing near the highs for the day and snapped 3-day losing streaks. The Dow Industrial Average is closing near unchanged/marginally lower.

The final numbers are showing:

The small-cap Russell 2000 index did not fare as well with a decline of -14.83 points or -0.80% at 1848. 17.

The Dow 30 was led by:

  • Merck +2.3%
  • Microsoft +1.84%
  • Salesforce +1.76%
  • Apple +1.65%
  • Amgen +1.15%

Losers in the Dow today included:

  • Boeing -3.04% after workers at a key supplier went on strike
  • J.P. Morgan -1.93%
  • IBM -1.89%
  • Caterpillar -1.72%
  • Goldman Sachs -1.69%