The S&P and NASDAQ indices
Indices
Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track
are closing near the highs for the day and snapped 3-day losing streaks. The Dow Industrial Average is closing near unchanged/marginally lower.
The final numbers are showing:
The small-cap Russell 2000 index did not fare as well with a decline of -14.83 points or -0.80% at 1848. 17.
The Dow 30 was led by:
- Merck +2.3%
- Microsoft +1.84%
- Salesforce +1.76%
- Apple +1.65%
- Amgen +1.15%
Losers in the Dow today included:
- Boeing -3.04% after workers at a key supplier went on strike
- J.P. Morgan -1.93%
- IBM -1.89%
- Caterpillar -1.72%
- Goldman Sachs -1.69%