The S&P index is closing at a new record level the whole record level reached last Friday was at 5157.35. Though there was no problem in closing will be available 5175.25.

The NASDAQ index ticked just above its high record closing level at 16274.94. The high price reached 16275.45 but backed off and is closing the day at 16265.63. Even still the index had a solid 1.54% gain today.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average 235.74 points or 0.61% at 39005.47

S&P index up 57.34 points or 1.12% at 5175.27

NASDAQ index up 246.35 points or 1.54% at 16265.63

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is closing down -0.02% or -0.40 points at 2065.48.

Big winners today included:

Super Micro Computers, +7.66%

Nvidia, +7.16%

Celsius +6.75%

Taiwan Semiconductor +3.90%

Crowdstrike Holdings +3.75%

Adobe, +3.34%

Meta Platforms, +3.34%

Costco, +3.19%

IBM, +3.17%

Micron, 3.08%

Intuitive Surgical +2.77%

Microsoft, +2.66%

Losers today included: