Although the major indices are closing lower on the day, each enjoyed solid gains this week.

The S&P index is higher for the 5th consecutive week. The NASDAQ index is up for the 8th consecutive week. The Dow Industrial average is up for the 3rd consecutive week. The small-cap Russell index lagged, but still closed with a gain for the week

For the day,

Dow Industrial Average fell -107.05 points or -0.31% at 34300.75

S&P index fell -16.17 points or -0.37% at 4409.68

NASDAQ index felt -93.96 points or -0.68% at 13689.56

Looking at the small-cap Russell 2000 index, it fell -13.81 points or -0.73% at 1875.46

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average rose 1.25%

S&P index rose 2.58%. That gain was the largest since March 27 week

NASDAQ index rose 3.25%. Like the S&P, the gain was the largest since March 27

The Russell 2000 index in the current week rose 0.52%