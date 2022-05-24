S&P global flash manufacturing PMI declines

Prior month 59.2

S&P global flash manufacturing index 57.5 vs 57.6 estimate. This is a 3 month low

S&P global flash services PMI index 53.5 vs 55.1 estimate. This is a 4-month low

Composite index comes in at 53.8 vs. 56.0 in April. This is a 4-month low

manufacturing new orders continued to increase during May but at the softest pace cents August 2020

manufacturing new export orders easy to a four-month low in May

manufacturing input prices soared higher once again with the level increasing to a new series high (since October 2009)

manufacturing employment moved to the highest level in 13 months

For the full report CLICK HERE.

For those wondering, the index used to be called the Markit index.

Latest ‘flash’ PMI™ data from S&P Global indicated a slower expansion in business activity across the US private sector during May. Manufacturers and service providers signalled softer upturns in output amid elevated inflationary pressures, a further deterioration in supplier delivery times and weaker demand growth.

Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The early survey data for May indicate that the recent economic growth spurt has lost further momentum. Growth has slowed since peaking in March, most notably in the service sector, as pent up demand following the reopening of the economy after the Omicron wave shows signs of waning. Companies report that demand is coming under pressure from concerns over the cost of living, higher interest rates and a broader economic slowdown.

“Manufacturers in particular also report that capacity continues to be constrained by supply shortages, though these bottlenecks showed further encouraging signs of easing.

“Despite all of the headwinds facing businesses, the survey data remain indicative of the economy growing at an annualised rate of 2%, which is also supporting stronger payroll growth. However, cost pressures have risen to a new survey high which, alongside the encouraging output and employment numbers, will fuel further speculation about the need for further imminent aggressive rate hikes.”

/ Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term