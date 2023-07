Prior +1.9%

HICP +2.1% vs +1.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

This isn't a positive development as we also see core annual inflation rising from 5.9% in June to 6.2% in July. This continues to suggest that while there might be some hope for lower price pressures down the road, they will still remain highly elevated at least in terms of core prices. The trend in core inflation: