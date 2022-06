Prior +8.7%

HICP +10.0% vs +8.7% y/y expected

Prior +8.5%

Spanish annual inflation surpasses the 10% mark for the first time since 1985, as price pressures show little signs of abating. Even if Germany may see a softer reading today, it is still elevated and with other regional readings still soaring it won't provide much comfort for the ECB going into its July decision.