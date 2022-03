Prior +7.6%

HICP +9.8% vs +8.1% y/y expected

That's some jump alright. The Russia-Ukraine war has no doubt exacerbated underlying conditions, with the headline reading being the fastest pace since May 1985. Core inflation rises up to 3.4% - its highest since 2008. Of note, electricity, fuel and food and beverage prices led the inflation acceleration on the month. Kapow. 💥