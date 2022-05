Prior +8.3%

HICP +8.5% vs +8.2% y/y expected

Spanish inflation beats out estimates and continues to remain at an elevated level after surging at the start of the year. What is more worrying is that core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, jumped up to 4.9% year-on-year in May - up from 4.4% in April. It is just another sign that price pressures are not letting up in Europe just yet so far in Q2.