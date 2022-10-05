Spanish services sector contracts in Sept after eight months of growth -PMI

Spanish S&P Services PMI: 48.5 (Forecast 49.8, Previous 50.6)

It was the lowest reading since January, when the index reading was at 46.6 as activity was hit by COVID-related restrictions.

"Unsurprisingly, elevated inflation continues to undermine market demand and client budgets, with discretionary spending on services related to hotels & restaurants notably lower," S&P Global Economics Director Paul Smith said in a note.

Full word from Reuters