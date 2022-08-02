China has 3 aircraft carriers in operation:

the newest and most advanced is the Fujian

the Liaoning

& the Shandong

Reports are that the Liaoning aircraft carrier left Qingdao on July 31. The Shandong left Sanya on August 01.

Thats about it for what is known. What is speculated is the two are heading to the Taiwan Strait.

Related to this:

I added this:

China's response so far has been heaps of whining and fist-shaking:

This guy is the country's:

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs，Former Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, the DPRK and the UK