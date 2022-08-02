China has 3 aircraft carriers in operation:

  • the newest and most advanced is the Fujian
  • the Liaoning
  • & the Shandong

Reports are that the Liaoning aircraft carrier left Qingdao on July 31. The Shandong left Sanya on August 01.

Thats about it for what is known. What is speculated is the two are heading to the Taiwan Strait.

Related to this:

I added this:

Taiwan Straits

China's response so far has been heaps of whining and fist-shaking:

china whining 02 August 2022

This guy is the country's:

  • Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs，Former Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, the DPRK and the UK