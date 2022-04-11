Zelensky is addressing the nation (he does so nightly):

says Russian forces could use chemical weapons and Ukraine takes that threat seriously

UK Defence Ministry:

“Russian forces prior use of phosphorous munitions in the Donetsk Oblast raises the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as fighting for the city intensifies,”

This unverified report in UK media:

Use of chemical weapons would be a huge escalation. The Wall Street Wall Street Wall Street is part of the Financial District in New York City and one of the most iconic streets in the world. It is synonymous with US financial markets, and home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges by market capitalization – the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.The area is also home, be it presently or historically to many other key exchanges. This includes the New York Mercantile Exchange, the New York Board of Trade, the New York Futures Exchange (NYFE), and the former American Stock Exchange, all of which at one time headquartered on Wall Street.Impact of Wall Street on Financial MarketsThe direct economic impacts of Wall Street activities extend beyond New York City. The term itself carries enormous weight as a central hub in the financial community, including multiple markets.This includes publicly traded companies that are traditionally lumped into this designation.Wall Street still retains its importance as a strategic location worldwide where a number of financial institutions are based. However, over several decades the globalization of finance has led to many financial institutions being established elsewhere.Wall Street is also important in the media, commonly representing the “Street”. This term is routinely used when discussing markets, stocks, or even financial data or consensuses. The US market and by extension, Wall Street is open from its usual trading hours from 9:30 EST to 16:00 EST, Monday to Friday.Wall Street has also been famously depicted in movies and television series given its iconic status in the US. Wall Street is part of the Financial District in New York City and one of the most iconic streets in the world. It is synonymous with US financial markets, and home to the world’s two largest stock exchanges by market capitalization – the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.The area is also home, be it presently or historically to many other key exchanges. This includes the New York Mercantile Exchange, the New York Board of Trade, the New York Futures Exchange (NYFE), and the former American Stock Exchange, all of which at one time headquartered on Wall Street.Impact of Wall Street on Financial MarketsThe direct economic impacts of Wall Street activities extend beyond New York City. The term itself carries enormous weight as a central hub in the financial community, including multiple markets.This includes publicly traded companies that are traditionally lumped into this designation.Wall Street still retains its importance as a strategic location worldwide where a number of financial institutions are based. However, over several decades the globalization of finance has led to many financial institutions being established elsewhere.Wall Street is also important in the media, commonly representing the “Street”. This term is routinely used when discussing markets, stocks, or even financial data or consensuses. The US market and by extension, Wall Street is open from its usual trading hours from 9:30 EST to 16:00 EST, Monday to Friday.Wall Street has also been famously depicted in movies and television series given its iconic status in the US. Read this Term Journal reported back in March (post is here) that::

During the 2020 campaign Mr. Biden promised to work toward a policy in which the sole purpose of the U.S. nuclear arsenal would be to deter an enemy nuclear attack.

Mr. Biden’s new decision, made earlier this week under pressure from allies, holds that the “fundamental role” of the U.S. nuclear arsenal will be to deter nuclear attacks.

That carefully worded formulation, however, leaves open the possibility that nuclear weapons could also be used in extreme circumstances to deter enemy conventional, biological, chemical and possibly cyber attacks, said the officials.

From a purely financial markets perspective, such an escalation would appear to be a negative for 'risk' assets.