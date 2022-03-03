Some levels at the start of his testimony:

  • Dow +78.64 points at 33970
  • S&P -0.43 points at 4386.13
  • NASDAQ index -98.89 points at 13653.13
  • Gold up $0.30 at $1928.65
  • Crude oil of $1.06 at $111.67
  • Bitcoin $43,168
  • 2year yield 1.528%
  • 10 year yield 1.875%
  • EURUSD 1.1072
  • GBPUSD 1.3356
  • USDJPY 115.58
  • USDCHF 0.9190
  • USDCAD 1.2639
  • AUDUSD 0.7340
  • NZDUSD 0.68033

Levels at the end of the testimony

  • Dow -47.61 points, Down -125 points
  • S&P -14.74 points, Down -14 points
  • Nasdaq -151 points, Down 53 points
  • Gold up $0.28. Down $0.02
  • Crude oil $110.82. Down -$0.85
  • Bitcoin $42179. Down $89
  • 2 year yield 1.516%. Down 1.2 bps
  • 10 year yield 1.853%. Down 2.2 bps
  • EURUSD 1.1038. Down 34 pips
  • GBPUSD 1.3320. Down -36 pips
  • USDJPY115.65. Up 7 pips
  • USDCHF 0.9206. Up 16 pips
  • USDCAD 1.2670. Up 31 pips
  • AUDUSD 0.7314. Down -26 pips
  • NZDUSD 0.6783. Down -16 pips