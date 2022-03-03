Some levels at the start of his testimony:
- Dow +78.64 points at 33970
- S&P -0.43 points at 4386.13
- NASDAQ index -98.89 points at 13653.13
- Gold up $0.30 at $1928.65
- Crude oil of $1.06 at $111.67
- Bitcoin $43,168
- 2year yield 1.528%
- 10 year yield 1.875%
- EURUSD 1.1072
- GBPUSD 1.3356
- USDJPY 115.58
- USDCHF 0.9190
- USDCAD 1.2639
- AUDUSD 0.7340
- NZDUSD 0.68033
Levels at the end of the testimony
- Dow -47.61 points, Down -125 points
- S&P -14.74 points, Down -14 points
- Nasdaq -151 points, Down 53 points
- Gold up $0.28. Down $0.02
- Crude oil $110.82. Down -$0.85
- Bitcoin $42179. Down $89
- 2 year yield 1.516%. Down 1.2 bps
- 10 year yield 1.853%. Down 2.2 bps
- EURUSD 1.1038. Down 34 pips
- GBPUSD 1.3320. Down -36 pips
- USDJPY115.65. Up 7 pips
- USDCHF 0.9206. Up 16 pips
- USDCAD 1.2670. Up 31 pips
- AUDUSD 0.7314. Down -26 pips
- NZDUSD 0.6783. Down -16 pips