The stock declines are deepening a bit with the NASDAQ reaching down -1.3%. The S&P index is down -0.45% and the Dow industrial average is now lower after a early rise. It is currently down -0.13%.

The S&P index is looking to test its 100 day moving average of 4114.17. It's a low price reached for 4118.95 so far.

S&P index falls down to test its 100 day moving average

For the NASDAQ index, it's 100 day moving average comes in at 12318.23. The low price reached 12479.52 so far.

NASDAQ index moved lower and back toward 100D moving average

Him