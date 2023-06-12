The main focus this week is on central banks as we will have the Fed, ECB, and BOJ all lined up in the days ahead. Not only that, there will be a slew of major economic data on the cards as well but none of which is on the agenda today. As such, we might be in for more of a slow and quiet one before all the action kicks off tomorrow.

For now, major currencies are showing very little appetite, with little change among US futures and bonds as well. Here's a snapshot of dollar pairs so far today:

The changes aren't anything major but AUD/USD is threatening a break above its 100-day moving average of 0.6736 at least so that might be one worth watching. That said, the April and May highs closer to 0.6800 will provide a key resistance test for buyers in vindicating a major upside breakout for the pair.