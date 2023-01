EUR/GBP EUR/GBP The EUR/GBP is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP). The pair’s rate indicates how many British pounds are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 0.75 British pounds. The euro is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the British Pound (GBP) is the world’s third most traded cur The EUR/GBP is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the British pound of the United Kingdom (symbol £, code GBP). The pair’s rate indicates how many British pounds are needed in order to purchase one euro. For example, when the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.7500, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 0.75 British pounds. The euro is the world’s second most traded currency, whilst the British Pound (GBP) is the world’s third most traded cur Read this Term saw a spike up from 0.8780 to 0.8800 as buyers stay in the hunt of a fourth straight day of gains, since bouncing off its 100-day moving average at around 0.8720 last week. The pound is falling after the poor UK PMI data, which showed that services sector activity slumped to a two-year low in January.

After the collapse in retail sales, this further highlights that the cost-of-living crisis is worsening in the UK and we are starting to see signs of it hitting the labour market as well. That might point towards a more painful downturn if the conditions keep up in the months ahead.

As for the pound, it's hard to be optimistic. Even against the dollar, it looks like cable has failed to contest a break above its December highs of 1.2443-46 for now: