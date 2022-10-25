There's not much in it to really decipher as the pound is gaining some ground as the UK political uncertainty eases. Rishi Sunak has been announced as the new prime minister and he is set to deliver a statement in the coming minutes. GBP/USD is up 0.5% to 1.1330 levels at the moment and here's a look at the near-term chart:

The near-term bias for the pair remains more bullish as price holds above the key hourly moving averages but there is still short-term daily resistance around 1.1400 for the time being. As such, the pair is sort of caught in between that for now as we gear towards key central bank meetings in the week ahead.

Dollar sentiment is more mixed today, with broader markets also not settling on a firm narrative. Equities are lower while bond yields are also on the retreat, so it is making for a bit of a choppy one in trading during the session.

But despite some easing in the political uncertainty, this still puts the pound in a position back to where it was before the whole Truss-Kwarteng mini-budget fiasco. The UK outlook remains extremely challenging amid high inflation, the energy crunch and the cost-of-living crisis and none of that has changed significantly.

As long as the Fed sticks to the status quo next week, it will continue to be tough to argue against the path of least resistance being for a move lower in cable.