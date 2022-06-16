After a bit of a relief in the immediate aftermath of the FOMC meeting yesterday, we are seeing markets feel a bit more nervous again. As mentioned earlier, there was a lot of angst in the buildup to the Fed decision and getting over that hump is arguably what helped to give markets a bit of a breather yesterday.

In the bigger picture, it is hard to convince of a major turnaround in overall sentiment and the outlook.

S&P 500 futures are slipping on the day to be down 1.0%, Nasdaq futures are down 1.2%, and Dow futures down 0.7% on the day now. In Europe, DAX futures are down 0.3%, CAC 40 futures down 0.2%, and Eurostoxx futures down 0.7%.