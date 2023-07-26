As the Fed decision looms at the top of the hour, the major indices are trading lower led by the NASDAQ index. The Dow is down marginally. A close lower today would snap its 12-day winning streak. The record is 13 straight days of gains. A snapshot market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -3.28 points or -0.01% at 35435.78

S&P index -11.87 points or -0.26% at 4555.62

NASDAQ index -63.44 points or -0.45% at 14080.10

Microsoft is dragging down the Dow and the broader indices as it is currently trading down -$4.65% at $334.67.

Nvidia shares are also lower by -1.2% at $451.25.

Oracle shares are down -1.76% at $115.83.

Netflix is down -2.06% of $418.87

Meta will report after the close. Its shares are up $2.47 or 0.84% at $296.94

Chipotle is also reporting after the close and its shares are down $-14.34 or -0.69% at 2078.00

Alphabet is going the other way with a $7 rise or 5.71% at $129.18 after he reported better-than-expected earnings and guidance..