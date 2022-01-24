The major US stock indices continue to tumble lower with the NASDAQ leading the way.

Dow industrial average -873 points or -2.54% at 33397

S&P index -140 points or -3.19% at 4257.80

NASDAQ index -528 points or -3.83% at 13240

Russell 2000-49.24 points from -2.48% at 1938.62

The NASDAQ index is now moved down -18.63% from its all-time high. To put things in perspective back at the start of the pandemic, the NASDAQ index felt -32.48%.

NASDAQ is down -18.63% from its all-time high

US rates are mixed with the two year up marginally while the 10 and 30 year yields are down as traders react to the potential for slower growth ahead while the Fed tightenings to control inflation.

US yields are mixed