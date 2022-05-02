With less than 30 minutes left until the close, the major US stock indices are now trading positive in what has been a volatile up and down trading day. The NASDAQ index is up over 1%. The Dow and S&P which were the laggards today also higher.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

The major  indices  are well off session lows:

  • Dow industrial average was down -527.34 points or -1.6%
  • S&P index was down -69.84 points or -1.69%
  • NASDAQ index was down -132.23 points or -1.07%

In the US debt market, yields remain higher with the 10 year reaching the 3% level for the first time in this cycle to the upside:

  • 2 year 2.727%. Up 0.6 basis points
  • 5 year 3.008%, +4.8 basis points
  • 10 year 2.990%, +5.1 basis points
  • 30 year 3.058%, +5 point basis points